Hallmark and the Chiefs: A love story

No, it’s not Taylor and Travis… but another Kansas City Chiefs love story will premiere on the Hallmark Channel this weekend. Plus: A new Kansas celebrity was made this month when Wichita's Chock Chapple appeared on ABC's "The Golden Bachelorette" and won the hand of Joan Vassos.

The new Hallmark film “Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story” was filmed right here in Kansas City, including at Arrowhead Stadium and in Independence Square. A Hallmark superfan joined KCUR's Steve Kraske on Up To Date to discuss the film, and what it was like to be an extra, ahead of its release this weekend.

Wichita insurance executive Chock Chapple rose to reality TV fame this fall when he starred in ABC’s “The Golden Bachelorette,” a dating show for people later in life. In the season finale, he got engaged to the show’s lead, Joan Vassos. The one sticky part? Joan lives in Maryland, and the couple is currently apartment hunting in New York City.

Chapple spoke with KMUW's Rose Conlon about the couple’s Kansas date, where they’re planning to live, and what it was like being on national TV.

