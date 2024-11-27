© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

Kansas City Chiefs take center stage in Hallmark's new Christmas movie 'Holiday Touchdown'

By Steve Kraske,
Claudia Brancart
Published November 27, 2024 at 4:08 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
The Hallmark Channel Chiefs Christmas movie "Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story" premieres on Saturday, Nov. 30. The film was shot around Kansas City this summer and features locals as extras.
Hallmark Channel Facebook
The Hallmark Channel Christmas movie "Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story" premieres on Saturday, Nov. 30. The film was shot around Kansas City this summer and features locals as extras.

The Christmas romantic comedy "Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story" was filmed around Kansas City this summer, and premieres at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30 on the Hallmark Channel. The film cast locals as extras and includes cameos by coach Andy Reid, Donna Kelce and more.

Kansas City has a storied history with Hallmark. The iconic company was born here over 100 years ago, and now, the Kansas City Chiefs will take center stage in an upcoming Hallmark Channel movie.

"Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story" was filmed across Kansas City this summer, including at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium and the historic Independence Square.

And Kansas Citians will recognize some familiar faces in the film. That's because several celebrities from the Chiefs franchise make cameos, including coach Andy Reid, Donna Kelce and players. You might even spot some friends and family: Hallmark cast locals to act as extras.

Danielle Anderson, a Kansas City resident and Hallmark superfan, was one of thousands of locals pulled to play extras at Arrowhead in July, when temperatures soared above 90 degrees. Thankfully, Anderson says, she was part of a group that filmed inside.

"I was in a couple of scenes with Christmas parties, so I was supposed to feel wintry, but not pretending to be cold in 100 degrees heat," she told KCUR's Up To Date.

Anderson has been a loyal Hallmark Channel fan for over a decade, when she began watching films religiously. Since then, she's found community and comfort in the Hallmark universe.

"We love wholesome content. We want to feel good," she says. "We want to escape and just believe in a world where true love exists, and people have happy endings."

At 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 29, the movie's lead actors, Hunter King and Tyler Hanes, will be special guests at the Mayor's Christmas Tree Lighting on Crown Center Square.

Then, at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30, a public red carpet event will take place on Grand Blvd.

Tags
Up To Date PodcastmovieFilmKansas City ChiefsKansas CityHallmarkChristmas
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Claudia Brancart
As a producer for Up To Date, I create sound-rich talk show segments about the individuals and communities that call Kansas City home. Whether it’s a poet, a business owner or a local lawmaker, I seek out diverse voices to help break down the biggest stories of the day. After listening to the show, I want Up To Date listeners to feel informed and empowered to make decisions in their daily lives. You can reach me at claudiab@kcur.org
See stories by Claudia Brancart
Support paywall-free journalism
KCUR prides ourselves on bringing local journalism to the public without a paywall — ever.

Our reporting will always be free for you to read. But it's not free to produce.

As a nonprofit, we rely on your donations to keep operating and trying new things. If you value our work, consider becoming a member.
Donate Now