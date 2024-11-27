Kansas City Chiefs take center stage in Hallmark's new Christmas movie 'Holiday Touchdown'

Kansas City has a storied history with Hallmark. The iconic company was born here over 100 years ago, and now, the Kansas City Chiefs will take center stage in an upcoming Hallmark Channel movie.

"Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story" was filmed across Kansas City this summer, including at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium and the historic Independence Square.

And Kansas Citians will recognize some familiar faces in the film. That's because several celebrities from the Chiefs franchise make cameos, including coach Andy Reid, Donna Kelce and players. You might even spot some friends and family: Hallmark cast locals to act as extras.

Danielle Anderson, a Kansas City resident and Hallmark superfan, was one of thousands of locals pulled to play extras at Arrowhead in July, when temperatures soared above 90 degrees. Thankfully, Anderson says, she was part of a group that filmed inside.

"I was in a couple of scenes with Christmas parties, so I was supposed to feel wintry, but not pretending to be cold in 100 degrees heat," she told KCUR's Up To Date.

Anderson has been a loyal Hallmark Channel fan for over a decade, when she began watching films religiously. Since then, she's found community and comfort in the Hallmark universe.

"We love wholesome content. We want to feel good," she says. "We want to escape and just believe in a world where true love exists, and people have happy endings."

At 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 29, the movie's lead actors, Hunter King and Tyler Hanes, will be special guests at the Mayor's Christmas Tree Lighting on Crown Center Square.

Then, at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30, a public red carpet event will take place on Grand Blvd.

