A Chiefs player who killed his wife could get into the Hall of Fame

Jim Tyrer, a former Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle who murdered his wife then killed himself in 1980, now appears on the verge of being voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Why?

Tyrer played for the Chiefs in the 1960s and 1970s, and had an outstanding career as an offensive lineman. In 1980, years after his retirement, he murdered his wife and then took his own life. Chronic traumatic encephalopathy, the degenerative brain disease caused by repeated head injuries, is now viewed as a likely cause of some of his behaviors.

But this year, Tyrer is up for consideration for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. KCUR's Steve Kraske sits down with Vahe Gregorian of the Kansas City Star to learn more.

