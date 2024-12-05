© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Kansas City Today

A Chiefs player who killed his wife could get into the Hall of Fame

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Olivia Hewitt
Published December 5, 2024 at 4:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe

Jim Tyrer, a former Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle who murdered his wife then killed himself in 1980, now appears on the verge of being voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Why?

Tyrer played for the Chiefs in the 1960s and 1970s, and had an outstanding career as an offensive lineman. In 1980, years after his retirement, he murdered his wife and then took his own life. Chronic traumatic encephalopathy, the degenerative brain disease caused by repeated head injuries, is now viewed as a likely cause of some of his behaviors.

But this year, Tyrer is up for consideration for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. KCUR's Steve Kraske sits down with Vahe Gregorian of the Kansas City Star to learn more.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Olivia Hewitt and KCUR Studios, and edited by Lisa Rodriguez and Gabe Rosenberg.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

Tags
Kansas City Today Kansas City ChiefsTraumatic Brain InjuryfootballKansas City Missouri (KCMO)
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
See stories by Nomin Ujiyediin
Olivia Hewitt
Olivia is the 2024-2025 KCUR Studios intern. Email her at ohewitt@kcur.org
See stories by Olivia Hewitt
Support paywall-free journalism
KCUR prides ourselves on bringing local journalism to the public without a paywall — ever.

Our reporting will always be free for you to read. But it's not free to produce.

As a nonprofit, we rely on your donations to keep operating and trying new things. If you value our work, consider becoming a member.
Donate Now