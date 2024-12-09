Who foots the bill for Mayor Quinton Lucas' Super Bowl trips?

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas and a top staffer used a nonprofit that doesn’t have to disclose its donors to pay for thousands of dollars in entertainment and travel. Now, he's accused of trying to get around the city's ban on political gifts.

It cost nearly $24,000 for Quinton Lucas, his top aide and his security detail to attend the Super Bowl last year. New reporting from the Missouri Independent reveals that trip was paid for by a nonprofit designed to promote Kansas City. The nonprofit was used by Mayor Quinton Lucas’ predecessor primarily to bring speakers to Kansas City to talk about economic development. Lucas and his former chief of staff use it for Chiefs tickets, hotel stays, flights and dinners.

KCUR's Steve Kraske spoke with Allison Kite of the Missouri Independent about whether Lucas's actions are an attempt to skirt the city’s ban on accepting gifts.

