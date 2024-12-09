Who foots the bill for Mayor Quinton Lucas' Super Bowl trips?

© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas and a top staffer used a nonprofit that doesn’t have to disclose its donors to pay for thousands of dollars in entertainment and travel. Now, he's accused of trying to get around the city's ban on political gifts.

It cost nearly $24,000 for Quinton Lucas, his top aide and his security detail to attend the Super Bowl last year. New reporting from the Missouri Independent reveals that trip was paid for by a nonprofit designed to promote Kansas City. The nonprofit was used by Mayor Quinton Lucas’ predecessor primarily to bring speakers to Kansas City to talk about economic development. Lucas and his former chief of staff use it for Chiefs tickets, hotel stays, flights and dinners.

KCUR's Steve Kraske spoke with Allison Kite of the Missouri Independent about whether Lucas's actions are an attempt to skirt the city’s ban on accepting gifts.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love, and KCUR Studios, and edited by Lisa Rodriguez and Gabe Rosenberg.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
