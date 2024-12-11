© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Kansas City community kitchens struggle to keep up

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Olivia Hewitt
Published December 11, 2024 at 4:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe

As Kansas Citians begin a holiday season of feasting, a rising number of people don’t know where or when their next meal will be. Plus: The Ogallala aquifer is a critical source of water in western Kansas, and it’s running dry.

Kansas City community kitchens are seeing higher demand as food prices remain high and COVID-19 assistance disappears. KCUR’s Brandon Azim reports on how some local nonprofits are responding to the growing need.

The Ogallala aquifer plays a major role in the daily lives of Kansans. But a recent survey revealed half of Kansans say they have never heard of it. Calen Moore of the Kansas News Service reports on how the aquifer affects everyone in the state, even those who don’t live on top of it.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

 Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Olivia Hewitt and KCUR Studios, and edited by Lisa Rodriguez and Gabe Rosenberg.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

Kansas City Today food insecurityfood pantryhungerWaterwater quality
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Olivia Hewitt
Olivia is the 2024-2025 KCUR Studios intern. Email her at ohewitt@kcur.org
