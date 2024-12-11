Kansas City community kitchens struggle to keep up

As Kansas Citians begin a holiday season of feasting, a rising number of people don’t know where or when their next meal will be. Plus: The Ogallala aquifer is a critical source of water in western Kansas, and it’s running dry.

Kansas City community kitchens are seeing higher demand as food prices remain high and COVID-19 assistance disappears. KCUR’s Brandon Azim reports on how some local nonprofits are responding to the growing need.

The Ogallala aquifer plays a major role in the daily lives of Kansans. But a recent survey revealed half of Kansans say they have never heard of it. Calen Moore of the Kansas News Service reports on how the aquifer affects everyone in the state, even those who don’t live on top of it.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Olivia Hewitt and KCUR Studios, and edited by Lisa Rodriguez and Gabe Rosenberg.