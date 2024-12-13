Scrooge vs. Scrooge vs. Scrooge

This year, Kansas City theatergoers have several ways to enjoy "A Christmas Carol," Charles Dickens' holiday story of redemption. Three different actors talk about their interpretations of Ebenezer Scrooge on stages around Kansas City.

Up to Date host Steve Kraske spoke with Gary Neal Johnson, Ron Megee and Cathy Barnett about getting into character and the lessons they take from the tale.

