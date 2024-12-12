© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

Kansas City has multiple Scrooges this year. 3 actors talk about why the character still matters

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth Ruiz
Published December 12, 2024 at 8:43 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Kansas City theater-goers can get in the holiday spirit through multiple different live adaptations of "A Christmas Carol."
Don Ipock
/
KC Rep
Kansas City theater-goers can get in the holiday spirit through multiple different live adaptations of "A Christmas Carol."

This year, Kansas Citians have several ways to enjoy "A Christmas Carol," Charles Dickens' holiday story of redemption, including a musical and modern take. Three Scrooges in Kansas City's live-theater adaptations spoke with KCUR's Up To Date about getting into character and the lessons they take away from the tale.

The holiday season is upon us, and Kansas City is full of Scrooges!

This year, the city's theater scene is offering traditional and comedic takes on Charles Dickens' 1843 classic “A Christmas Carol.”

For more than 20 years, Gary Neal Johnson has played Ebenezer Scrooge in the traditional adaptation of "A Christmas Carol” at the Kansas City Repertory Theatre. (The production runs through Dec. 28.)

Gary Neal Johnson said it's an honor to have been cast as Ebenezer Scrooge for more than 20 years in the KC Rep's annual production of "A Christmas Carol."
Don Ipock
/
KC Rep
Gary Neal Johnson said it's an honor to have been cast as Ebenezer Scrooge for more than 20 years in the KC Rep's annual production of "A Christmas Carol."

Johnson told KCUR's Up To Date that each year he gets a new understanding of Dickens’ message.

“Every year there's something in the script, there's something in the story, there's a line or phrase, something that I think, ‘Oh, Dickens is telling us this as well,’ and I just never really picked up on that before,” Johnson said.

At the Unicorn Theatre, five actors recreate a fast-paced, modern adaptation of the holiday classic set in Kansas City, with references to social media and music from Missouri-born indie-pop artist Chappell Roan.

The Unicorn Theatre's "Ebenezer Scrooge's Big KC MO Christmas Show," is a modern twist on the classic Charles Dickens "A Christmas Carol" that takes place in Kansas City.
Don Ipock
/
Unicorn Theatre
The Unicorn Theatre's "Ebenezer Scrooge's Big KC MO Christmas Show," is a modern twist on the classic Charles Dickens "A Christmas Carol" that takes place in Kansas City.

The nearly two-century-old story is “universal,” according to Ron Megee, who plays the protagonist in the Unicorn's "Ebenezer Scrooge's Big KC MO Christmas Show" (running through Dec. 22).

“Something about this story is so true. The arc can fit many people's journeys,” Megee said.

Cathy Barnett, the voice of “Maxine” from the line of Hallmark greeting cards, brings the character to life as a crabby DMV volunteer in “Maxine’s Christmas Carol,” a musical comedy on stage at Union Station (through Dec. 22).

From Hallmark greeting cards, Cathy Barnett brings to life Maxine, a crabby DMV volunteer, in "Maxine's Christmas Carol," an adaptation of "A Christmas Carol."
Padgett Productions
From Hallmark greeting cards, Cathy Barnett brings to life Maxine, a crabby DMV volunteer, in "Maxine's Christmas Carol," an adaptation of "A Christmas Carol."

For Barnett, it's an easy transformation to play a character who doesn't care what others think.

“I’m just doing my mother,” Barnett said. “I think that is the most relatable thing about this show. Everybody has a Maxine in their life, and we're all a little Maxine ourselves.”

Tags
Up To Date PodcasttheaterKansas City Repertory TheatretheatreUnion StationholidayholidaysKansas City
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Elizabeth Ruiz
As a producer for Up To Date, my goal is to inform our audience by curating interesting and important conversations with reliable sources and individuals directly affected by a topic or issue. I strive for our program to be a place that hosts impactful conversations, providing our audience with greater knowledge, intrigue, compassion and entertainment. Contact me at elizabeth@kcur.org or on Twitter at @er_bentley_ruiz.
See stories by Elizabeth Ruiz
Support paywall-free journalism
KCUR prides ourselves on bringing local journalism to the public without a paywall — ever.

Our reporting will always be free for you to read. But it's not free to produce.

As a nonprofit, we rely on your donations to keep operating and trying new things. If you value our work, consider becoming a member.
Donate Now