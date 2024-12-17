How Kansas students cover the news of 'Indian Country'

"Good Morning Indian Country" is a weekly news show made by students from Haskell Indian Nations University and the University of Kansas. It recently received major grants to continue training the next generation of Indigenous journalists.

On KCUR's Up To Date, host Steve Kraske spoke with two of the show's anchors, Allison Levering and Shia Blackcloud, and their faculty advisor Melissa Greene-Blye.

