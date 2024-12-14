On 'Good Morning Indian Country,' Haskell Indian Nations University students tell their own stories

In recent months, money has poured into the student-led Native news program "Good Morning Indian Country."

The program goes live on Facebook every Wednesday at 11 a.m., and is produced collaboratively between Native students from Haskell Indian Nations University and mostly non-Native students from the University of Kansas. It's also a way to train the next generation of Indigenous journalists.

The collaboration between students at Haskell Indian Nations and the University of Kansas received a $100,000 grant this October from the Press Forward Foundation. Then, earlier this month, the show was awarded an additional $100,000 grant from the Henry Luce Foundation.

Dr. Melissa Greene-Blye, an enrolled citizen of the Miami Nation, is a journalism professor at the University of Kansas and the faculty advisor for "Good Morning Indian Country." With this extra money, Greene-Blye says the show will no longer have to function on a semester-by-semester basis.

"We're going to be able to use it, one, to grow our team, to do more coverage locally on local stories at Haskell and in the Lawrence community," she told KCUR's Up To Date. "We're also going to be able to use that for some professional development."

