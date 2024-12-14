© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

On 'Good Morning Indian Country,' Haskell Indian Nations University students tell their own stories

By Steve Kraske,
Claudia Brancart
Published December 14, 2024 at 4:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Allison Levering (left) and Shia Blackcloud (right) co-anchor "Good Morning Indian Country," a student-led Native news program based at the University of Kansas.
Good Morning Indian Country
/
Evan Riggs, KU
Allison Levering (left) and Shia Blackcloud (right) co-anchor "Good Morning Indian Country," a collaboration by students from Haskell Indian Nations University and the University of Kansas in Lawrence, Kansas.

Each Wednesday at 11 a.m., the student-run program streams live on Facebook and features local and national news from across Indian Country. The show is produced collaboratively by students from Haskell Indian Nations University and the University of Kansas in Lawrence, Kansas.

In recent months, money has poured into the student-led Native news program "Good Morning Indian Country."

The program goes live on Facebook every Wednesday at 11 a.m., and is produced collaboratively between Native students from Haskell Indian Nations University and mostly non-Native students from the University of Kansas. It's also a way to train the next generation of Indigenous journalists.

The collaboration between students at Haskell Indian Nations and the University of Kansas received a $100,000 grant this October from the Press Forward Foundation. Then, earlier this month, the show was awarded an additional $100,000 grant from the Henry Luce Foundation.

Dr. Melissa Greene-Blye, an enrolled citizen of the Miami Nation, is a journalism professor at the University of Kansas and the faculty advisor for "Good Morning Indian Country." With this extra money, Greene-Blye says the show will no longer have to function on a semester-by-semester basis.

"We're going to be able to use it, one, to grow our team, to do more coverage locally on local stories at Haskell and in the Lawrence community," she told KCUR's Up To Date. "We're also going to be able to use that for some professional development."

  • Dr. Melissa Greene-Blye, Miami Tribe of Oklahoma, faculty advisor for "Good Morning Indian Country"
  • Allison Levering, Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska, anchor for "Good Morning Indian Country" and student at Haskell Indian Nations University
  • Shia Blackcloud, Meskwaki Nation of the Mississippi River in Iowa, producer and anchor for "Good Morning Indian Country" and student at Haskell Indian Nations University
Tags
Up To Date PodcastHaskell Indian NationsUniversity of KansasLawrenceKansasNative AmericansIndigenousNewsmediajournalism
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Claudia Brancart
As a producer for Up To Date, I create sound-rich talk show segments about the individuals and communities that call Kansas City home. Whether it’s a poet, a business owner or a local lawmaker, I seek out diverse voices to help break down the biggest stories of the day. After listening to the show, I want Up To Date listeners to feel informed and empowered to make decisions in their daily lives. You can reach me at claudiab@kcur.org
See stories by Claudia Brancart
Support paywall-free journalism
KCUR prides ourselves on bringing local journalism to the public without a paywall — ever.

Our reporting will always be free for you to read. But it's not free to produce.

As a nonprofit, we rely on your donations to keep operating and trying new things. If you value our work, consider becoming a member.
Donate Now