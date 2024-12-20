© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Searching for a Kansas City composer's stolen music

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Byron J. Love
Published December 20, 2024 at 4:00 AM CST
Kansas City’s Nora Holt was an accomplished pianist, composer, singer, music critic, and even a club-hopping socialite. She composed more than 200 musical works in her lifetime, but you've probably never heard any of them — because they were stolen.

Mackenzie Martin from the KCUR Studios podcast A People’s History of Kansas City has the story.

