Searching for a Kansas City composer's stolen music

Kansas City’s Nora Holt was an accomplished pianist, composer, singer, music critic, and even a club-hopping socialite. She composed more than 200 musical works in her lifetime, but you've probably never heard any of them — because they were stolen.

Mackenzie Martin from the KCUR Studios podcast A People’s History of Kansas City has the story.

