Jean Peters Baker on her time as Jackson County Prosecutor

Jean Peters Baker is leaving office next month after 13 years as Jackson County's top prosecutor. She said she's faced threats and criticism for her decisions over the years — especially over the prosecution of ex-KCPD officer Eric DeValkenaere.

Baker spoke with Steve Kraske on KCUR's Up To Date about the cases she's handled and why she decided not to run for reelection.

