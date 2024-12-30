© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

What we're watching in Kansas politics in 2025

By Brian Ellison,
Byron J. Love
Published December 30, 2024 at 4:00 AM CST
With a Republican-controlled legislature and a Democrat in the governor’s chair, 2024 was always going to be a contentious and complicated year in Topeka. That proved true on everything from taxes to Medicaid to health care for transgender youth. We'll discuss the year in Kansas politics, and look ahead to the 2025 session.

In the Kansas City area, Democrats had some modest successes, winning a handful of legislative seats in Wyandotte and Johnson Counties, and re-electing Rep. Sharice Davids to a fourth term in Congress. But for the most part, it was a red year, in a red state. KCUR's Brian Ellison talked about all of this with Zane Irwin of the Kansas News Service.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love, and KCUR Studios, and edited by Lisa Rodriguez and Gabe Rosenberg.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

Brian Ellison
As a host and contributor at KCUR, I seek to create a more informed citizenry and richer community. I want to enlighten and inspire our audience by delivering the information they need with accuracy and urgency, clarifying what’s complicated and teasing out the complexities of what seems simple. I work to craft conversations that reveal realities in our midst and model civil discourse in a divided world. Follow me on Twitter @ptsbrian or email me at brian@kcur.org.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
