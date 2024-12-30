What we're watching in Kansas politics in 2025

With a Republican-controlled legislature and a Democrat in the governor’s chair, 2024 was always going to be a contentious and complicated year in Topeka. That proved true on everything from taxes to Medicaid to health care for transgender youth. We'll discuss the year in Kansas politics, and look ahead to the 2025 session.

In the Kansas City area, Democrats had some modest successes, winning a handful of legislative seats in Wyandotte and Johnson Counties, and re-electing Rep. Sharice Davids to a fourth term in Congress. But for the most part, it was a red year, in a red state. KCUR's Brian Ellison talked about all of this with Zane Irwin of the Kansas News Service.

