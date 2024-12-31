These are the KCUR stories we can't stop thinking about
With the stories Kansas City Today tells throughout the year, we bring you out into the community, from government offices to farms to people’s homes. But today, we're heading behind the scenes into the KCUR newsroom, and asking reporters, producers and editors to talk about the stories that sparked joy or challenged them in 2024.
For this special episode, KCUR Studios intern Olivia Hewitt takes over the host chair and puts the microphone in front of the people who usually do the interviewing.
Listen back to some of the stories that shaped our year:
- Host Brian Ellison: Food recs: The best restaurants in eastern Jackson County
- Education reporter Jodi Fortino: At these Kansas City schools, students run the restaurants. And you're invited to dine
- Up To Date producer Claudia Brancart: What to know about Missouri's abortion rights amendment before Election Day
- Metro reporter Sam Zeff: A Missouri police sniper killed a 2-year-old girl. Why did he take the shot?
- News director Lisa Rodriguez: Golubski On Trial: Roger is dead
- Audience editor Gabe Rosenberg: Kitty's Cafe spent months waiting for a renovation. A hungry line of customers greeted its return
- Local government reporter Savannah Hawley-Bates: At Kansas City Current games, the city's lack of public transit for entertainment is on full display
- Solutions reporter Brandom Azim: One Kansas City nonprofit engages kids in coding to address a lack of minorities in the tech sector
- KCUR Studios lead producer Suzanne Hogan: Proudly analog, a Missouri family business keeps cassette tapes alive for new generations
