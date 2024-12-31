© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

These are the KCUR stories we can't stop thinking about

By Olivia Hewitt
Published December 31, 2024 at 4:00 AM CST
With the stories Kansas City Today tells throughout the year, we bring you out into the community, from government offices to farms to people’s homes. But today, we're heading behind the scenes into the KCUR newsroom, and asking reporters, producers and editors to talk about the stories that sparked joy or challenged them in 2024.

For this special episode, KCUR Studios intern Olivia Hewitt takes over the host chair and puts the microphone in front of the people who usually do the interviewing.

Listen back to some of the stories that shaped our year:

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

This episode of Kansas City Today is hosted by Olivia Hewitt. It was produced by Olivia Hewitt and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Lisa Rodriguez.

Olivia Hewitt
Olivia is the 2024-2025 KCUR Studios intern. Email her at ohewitt@kcur.org
