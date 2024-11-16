Food recs: The best restaurants in eastern Jackson County

The handful of cities that make up the suburbs directly east of Kansas City often get ignored in discussions about the metro’s culinary scene.

But assuming places like Lee’s Summit and Blue Springs only have chain restaurants is a huge mistake, says Xiao daCunha , an arts and culture writer who contributes to KCUR’s Adventure! newsletter.

“We see these chain restaurants, but if you’re willing to drive off the main roads and into side streets, there are these tiny little diners and breakfast cafes,” daCunha, who lives in Independence, told KCUR’s Up To Date.

Eastern Jackson County has a lot more mom-and-pop places than people may think, daCunha says, and Shannon Carpenter , another Adventure! contributor, agrees. Carpenter has lived in Lee’s Summit for nearly 20 years.

“The people that are opening these restaurants, they've been cooking this food for 30, 40 years in their family, and they're perfected, and they just happen to be sharing it with us,” says Carpenter.

One of his all-time favorite restaurants in Lee’s Summit is Jazzy B’s BBQ , which began as a food truck and is owned by Brandon Simpson, also known as Jazzy.

“Brandon is competition level, and he will sit with you and just talk about life as you eat,” says Carpenter. “And for me, that enhances the meal, right?”

For those with a green thumb, IN Kansas City Magazine food columnist Jenny Vergara suggests checking out Colonial Gardens in Blue Springs. The garden center has a kitchen, local market and farm-to-table dinners.

“It’s like a full-on kind of foodie paradise out there,” Vergara says.

Carpenter, daCunha, and Vergara offer their picks for the best food in eastern Jackson County. Plus, find selections submitted by KCUR readers and listeners.

Independence

Courthouse Exchange has been serving burgers since 1899, although I go there for fish and chips or their chicken fried chicken/steak. Also, their build-your-own baked potatoes are a dangerous guilty pleasure. The atmosphere is cozy and has that old-school elegance on the inside. They also have a courtyard where you can sit when it’s nice out. — Xiao daCunha

A Little BBQ Joint is the actual name of the place. It’s a small family-owned business with rotating daily specials. I love their ribs and brisket. Potato salads are solid, as are the beans. They also have an awesome Bloody Mary loaded with a slice of brisket. Enjoy the interior while you are there as the booth seats and bar counter are made out of vintage car parts. — Xiao daCunha

GOCHEW is an Independence-based food truck that often participates on Third Fridays. They serve Korean-inspired burgers and sandwiches, and I highly recommend the spicy pork sandwich. The heat level isn’t too crazy but still has a memorable kick, and the sweetness unique to Korean hot sauce really brings out the flavor. — Xiao daCunha

Daisy's Mexican Food is the spot when you have a busy, stressful day. This tiny taqueria has a drive-thru that is open late and serves breakfast all day. I highly recommend the carne asada burrito, breakfast chorizo burrito, and beef tamales. — Xiao daCunha

V's Italiano Ristorante ’s dining room has an elegant ambiance, but the back patio is a gorgeous hidden gem. It even has a mini waterfall! Menu-wise, I recommend their pasta, especially the Fettuccini Frutti Di Mare (seafood fettuccini) and the Eggplant Parmigiana (for veggie eaters). And make sure you save some room for the dessert: their rum cake and cannoli are my top choices. — Xiao daCunha

Erin's Pub is nestled in a strip mall and may not look too appealing upon first glance, but once you’re inside, it’s a whole different experience. The menu mainly features comfort food and southern-inspired appetizers. Onion straws are a must-try if you’re just there to hang but still want to munch on something. Southwest egg rolls are delicious. Plus: free pool on Sundays and Mondays. — Xiao daCunha

The Sentinel Room , just off the historic square downtown, was once home to the Independence Sentinel, a local newspaper that began publishing in 1866. Now a craft cocktail bar with leather chairs and luxe speakeasy décor, The Sentinel Room has a killer whiskey list with 150 bottles, plus a selection of top-notch craft cocktails. Charcuterie plates are there to take the edge off your hunger while you are slowly sipping. — Jenny Vergara

Salvatore’s Italian Restaurant was opened in 1991 by Michael Garozzo and Alfio “Fred” Garozzo. After Fred retired, his son Salvatore, or Sam, took over as general manager. Today, Sam and his wife Becky took ownership of the restaurant, which was renamed Salvatore’s in 2003. If you love chicken spiedini and all the other Garrozzo Family specialties, then this is your place to get your fix in Independence. — Jenny Vergara

Dixon’s Famous Chili first opened in 1919 and was a favorite of Harry S. Truman’s before, during and after his presidency. This charming red and white diner serves chili just the way you like it: juicy (just meat juices), soupy (just bean stock) or dry (neither), with whatever fixings you want. Plus, a tamale spread — one tamale covered with chili beans and meat — and spaghetti chili. Just don’t ask for ketchup. — Jenny Vergara

Mug’s Up Root Beer Drive-In has been serving “whiz burgers" — loose-meat burgers with pickles, onions and cheese whiz and frosty cold root beer mugs — since 1956. There have only been two owners over the last 70 years, and at its peak, the restaurant has 64 locations across the Midwest. Today, there are only two spots — the other is in Columbia, Missouri. I am so glad they are still around. — Jenny Vergara

The Corner Cafe serves the ultimate comfort food and feels like you're walking into your grandma’s kitchen. Homemade cinnamon rolls and pies are constantly being baked, so even if you have to wait for a table, it’s worth it. — Shannon Carpenter

Savannah Hawley-Bates / KCUR 89.3 Up Dog on the Independence Square was a listener-recommended favorite spot in eastern Jackson County.

Lee’s Summit

Jazzy B’s is owned by Brandon Simpson and run with help from his family. Brandon is a competition-level BBQ chef, and started Jazzy’s as a food truck before turning it into a restaurant. The sausage is absolutely amazing: thin, and sliced with a very unique taste. It’s even better with the atmosphere since Simpson is always ready to sit down and talk about life and fatherhood. — Shannon Carpenter

Neighborhood Cafe has been downtown for over 100 years. It became a restaurant in the 1950s, then Neighborhood Cafe in 2001. Their cinnamon rolls are absolutely amazing: gooey and warm and served with every breakfast. Downtown Lee’s Summit has a great local scene with a ton of options. — Shannon Carpenter

Bella’s Italian Restaurant , with cozy brick walls, is a family-owned Italian restaurant. Everything is homemade and delicious. Their chicken parmesan is perfect with spaghetti on the side. These are rich flavors that stick with you. — Shannon Carpenter

Poppy’s Ice Cream makes delicious artisan ice cream and sorbets. They’ve been around since 1997 and originally started in Raytown before moving to Lee’s Summit. Everything is made in micro-batche, so the menu is constantly changing in a very fun way. From mint chocolate chip and birthday cake, to a combination you’ve never heard of before, it’s the perfect way to end an evening. — Shannon Carpenter

Xaboo Mephaa Mexican Food started as a food truck in 2021 and opened a restaurant off Douglas last year. This is authentic Mexican food with homemade everything and fresh ingredients. The tortillas perfectly wrap their enchiladas, which are served with red guajillo sauce, sour cream, and queso fresco. — Shannon Carpenter

Johnny Ray’s Drive-In has been in the same place and owned by the same family since 1956. There needs to be a good classic diner on this list! Perfect smashed burgers and one of the best places to get a malt. — Shannon Carpenter

Pearl Tavern is owned by the same people behind Summit Grill , Bōru Asian Eatery , Third Street Social , and South of Summit . This seafood concept opened in 2018 and features a menu packed with everyone’s seafood house favorites, including crab cakes, New England clam chowder, fish and chips and lobster rolls. There are also elegant fish dishes. — Jenny Vergara

The W Bar & Hand in Glove have the same owners and are both located in the new Strother District downtown. Hand in Glove serves delicious coffee drinks during the day and quality cocktails late into the night in a gorgeous spot filled with white marble and red and gold accents. The W is the stylishly small speakeasy bar upstairs. — Jenny Vergara

Carlos Moreno / KCUR 89.3 Neighborhood Cafe in Lee's Summit.

Blue Springs

Colonial Gardens is a garden center, plant store, farm, local food market and restaurant and bar all rolled into one spot. You can buy plants for your herb garden, pick up locally made produce, dairy, eggs, meat and more from their market and attend one of their farm to table dinners or happy hours here. — Jenny Vergara

Southside Mafia Pizzeria is a small, Middle Eastern-owned joint that’s take-out only. Their hand-tossed crust is usually my choice, and you get the first topping for free. From the gourmet pizza list, my tops are Lou’s Mediterranean and The Rat, an all-cheese pizza. The owner is always happy to have a quick conversation when it’s not busy. He has some really cool life stories. — Xiao daCunha

Paul’s Drive-In ’s pork tenderloin is as big as your face. They also have fresh, juicy fish sandwiches with plenty of tartar sauce. And the fries are always hot and fresh. Paul’s Drive-In was my go-to for fast food cravings when I lived near Long View Lake. They’re just a solid spot for burgers and sandwiches when you have a short lunch window but still want something filling and hearty. — Xiao daCunha

Grandview

Housewife , by Anna Sorge, is a pretty-as-a-picture breakfast, brunch and lunch spot downtown. Fan favorites include avocado toast, biscuits and gravy, chicken salad sandwiches and turkey clubs, all executed to perfection and served with pride. This time of year, it is her house-made soups that people go wild over, like curry butter chicken soup, potato sausage and cabbage soup and potato and leek soup. — Jenny Vergara

Providence Pizza , proudly celebrating 10 years, is known for its New York-style thin, foldable slices, and puffy Detroit-style square pizzas. What some people might not know is that these brothers have also been making New Jersey-style bagels. Last year they relaunched their in-house bagel program as Luca Bagel Co. , where guests can pre-order them for pick-up. They also have a location in Westport. — Jenny Vergara

