What we're watching in Missouri politics this year

Budget debates, U.S. Senate standoffs, crowded primary fields and a red wave — Missouri Republicans kept things interesting in 2024. So what are we expecting in this new year, with a new slate of statewide leaders and a Donald Trump presidency?

KCUR's Brian Ellison spoke with Jason Hancock, editor-in-chief of the Missouri Independent, about the past year in Missouri politics and what might come in 2025.

