Teaching Kansas City immigrants to grow their own food

The Giving Grove, a Kansas City nonprofit that works with residents of under-resourced communities to grow orchards, will translate their educational gardening materials into 12 different languages. Plus: Midwest scientists and enthusiasts are working to preserve and popularize heirloom varieties of collard greens.

A local nonprofit that offers low-income communities access to fruit and nut tree orchards will be better able to serve non-English speakers with a new grant from the federal government. KCUR’s Brandon Azim shares the details.

Collard greens are a nutritious vegetable with a rich cultural heritage in the U.S. Now, scientists and enthusiasts are working to preserve and popularize heirloom varieties that could be tastier and more climate resilient than common grocery greens. Harvest Public Media’s Kate Grumke takes us to a greenhouse in East St. Louis where some of that work is taking place.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Suzanne Hogan and KCUR Studios. It is edited by Gabe Rosenberg.