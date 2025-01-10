A Bosnian bakery hidden in Kansas City's Northland

Step inside the tiny A-frame cottage where local bakery Burek and Cake makes fresh Bosnian baked goods on the daily — and always with love. Owner Fatina Hodzic opened it two years ago and already has a slate of regulars, whom she greets by name.

The tiny Bosnian bakery in the Northland has become a destination to gather over cakes, coffee, and bureks, a traditional Bosnian snack made with pastry dough and savory fillings. KCUR's Claudia Brancart has the story.

