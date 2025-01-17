© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
The Kansas City Chiefs are still being underestimated

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Byron J. Love
Published January 17, 2025 at 4:00 AM CST
The Kansas City Chiefs are preparing for Saturday's divisional playoff game against the Houston Texans. Fox Sports host and Kansas City native Nick Wright says that Patrick Mahomes and the team look prepared for a Super Bowl three-peat.

Last year, the Chiefs' path to the Super Bowl was one of the most difficult in NFL history. The team played the top two AFC teams on the road before taking on the NFC's top-seeded team in the big game.

Fox Sports host and Kansas City native Nick Wright joined Brian Ellison on KCUR's Up To Date to share his thoughts on the Chiefs' league-best season before this weekend's playoff game.

The Chiefs-Texans divisional playoff game kicks off at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18 at Arrowhead Stadium. You can watch on KMBC 9 or on ESPN, or stream on ESPN+.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love, and KCUR Studios, and edited by Lisa Rodriguez and Gabe Rosenberg.

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
