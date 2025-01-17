The Kansas City Chiefs are still being underestimated

The Kansas City Chiefs are preparing for Saturday's divisional playoff game against the Houston Texans. Fox Sports host and Kansas City native Nick Wright says that Patrick Mahomes and the team look prepared for a Super Bowl three-peat.

Last year, the Chiefs' path to the Super Bowl was one of the most difficult in NFL history. The team played the top two AFC teams on the road before taking on the NFC's top-seeded team in the big game.

Fox Sports host and Kansas City native Nick Wright joined Brian Ellison on KCUR's Up To Date to share his thoughts on the Chiefs' league-best season before this weekend's playoff game.

The Chiefs-Texans divisional playoff game kicks off at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18 at Arrowhead Stadium. You can watch on KMBC 9 or on ESPN, or stream on ESPN+.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love, and KCUR Studios, and edited by Lisa Rodriguez and Gabe Rosenberg.