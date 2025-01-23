© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Kansas City Today

Why Kansas City residents are sleeping outside in the cold

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Byron J. Love
Published January 23, 2025 at 4:00 AM CST
Hundreds of unhoused people in Kansas City have been sleeping outside, even in the recent frigid temperatures. We asked them to explain — in their own words — why. Plus: sports betting will soon be available in Missouri, but public health experts worry about the effect online betting will have on gamblers' mental health.

Homeless shelters that are at capacity have been adding beds to accommodate overflow guests as freezing temperatures remain throughout the metro. But for many unhoused people in Kansas City, restrictions like pets, a lack of transportation or mental illness deny them access to those beds. KCUR's Brandon Azim spoke with people sleeping outside in the cold.

Missouri gamblers soon won’t have to cross the state line to bet on their sports teams after voters legalized sports gambling in November. But, public health experts worry gambling on your smartphone makes it too easy to slide into addiction. Zach Dyer with KFF Health News takes us to one parking lot in Granite City, Illinois, where some Missourians have been going to place their bets.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love, and KCUR Studios, and edited by Lisa Rodriguez and Gabe Rosenberg.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
