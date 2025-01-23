Why Kansas City residents are sleeping outside in the cold

Hundreds of unhoused people in Kansas City have been sleeping outside, even in the recent frigid temperatures. We asked them to explain — in their own words — why. Plus: sports betting will soon be available in Missouri, but public health experts worry about the effect online betting will have on gamblers' mental health.

Homeless shelters that are at capacity have been adding beds to accommodate overflow guests as freezing temperatures remain throughout the metro. But for many unhoused people in Kansas City, restrictions like pets, a lack of transportation or mental illness deny them access to those beds. KCUR's Brandon Azim spoke with people sleeping outside in the cold.

Missouri gamblers soon won’t have to cross the state line to bet on their sports teams after voters legalized sports gambling in November. But, public health experts worry gambling on your smartphone makes it too easy to slide into addiction. Zach Dyer with KFF Health News takes us to one parking lot in Granite City, Illinois, where some Missourians have been going to place their bets.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love, and KCUR Studios, and edited by Lisa Rodriguez and Gabe Rosenberg.