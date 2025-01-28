Missouri Republicans vs. Kansas City's anti-discrimination law

Last summer, Kansas City banned landlords from rejecting tenants solely because of how they pay their rent, their credit score, or previous evictions. Now, a Missouri Republican representative, who's a landlord himself, wants to overturn that law.

Kansas City's source-of-income discrimination ban has been controversial since the start — two landlords sued the city soon after. And now, it’s become another battlefront in the state legislature’s effort to restrict which laws its biggest cities can pass.

KCUR local government reporter Savannah Hawley-Bates sat down with assistant news director Madeline Fox to talk about what the city has seen in the months since the city ban was enacted, and what might happen now.

