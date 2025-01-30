© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Kansas City Today

The Missouri town known for its earthquakes

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Byron J. Love
Published January 30, 2025 at 4:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe

New Madrid, Missouri, seems obsessed with the fault lines under its surface, but few residents in the area have insurance in case a big earthquake hits again. Plus: Some places in southwest Kansas may only have 25 years of water left. One proposal to help would take river water from near Kansas City and move it to western Kansas.

The New Madrid Seismic Zone is centered on the southeast Missouri county of the same name. It sees hundreds of earthquakes every year. In the 1800s, months of earthquakes caused destruction that would be catastrophic today. Experts say there’s up to a 40% chance of a big one in the next 50 years, but KBIA’s Harshawn Ratanpal reports the people who live in this rural, close-knit community have bigger problems that are leaving them unprepared.

The Ogallala aquifer that sustains parts of western Kansas has been declining rapidly. In southwest Kansas, some places may only have 25 years of water left, but there haven't been any major conservation projects in the area. Instead, some farmers are focused on getting more water with an aqueduct that would run across the state. Calen Moore of the Kansas News Service reports.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Lisa Rodriguez and Gabe Rosenberg.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

Tags
Kansas City Today New Madrid EarthquakeearthquakesinsuranceHousingLocal BusinessOgallalaWaterdrought
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
See stories by Nomin Ujiyediin
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
See stories by Byron J. Love
Support paywall-free journalism
KCUR prides ourselves on bringing local journalism to the public without a paywall — ever.

Our reporting will always be free for you to read. But it's not free to produce.

As a nonprofit, we rely on your donations to keep operating and trying new things. If you value our work, consider becoming a member.
Donate Now