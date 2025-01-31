Kansas City's new Palestinian bakery

Fans of the desserts at Baba’s Pantry will get to try even more sweet treats in a new, dedicated space right next door. After Kansas City embraced their Palestinian deli, the Kamal family is expanding with Baba's Bakery, which they call a "labor of love."

Baba's, on 63rd Street, was well-loved even before Bon Appetit named them one of “10 Best New Restaurants of 2022.” KCUR’s Celisa Calacal reports they will now serve their Middle Eastern desserts in an adjacent storefront.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Lisa Rodriguez and Gabe Rosenberg.