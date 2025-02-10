Kansas City Chiefs denied Super Bowl three-peat

The Philadelphia Eagles won Super Bowl 59 last night in New Orleans, getting their revenge against Kansas City and preventing the Chiefs from making history. Hear what happened in the game, and how both Chiefs and Eagles fans across the metro felt about the loss.

Plus: Kansas homeowners might see property tax relief in the near future. Lawmakers say cutting the unpopular tax is their first priority, but some people are concerned that cutting property taxes could hurt services like education, roads and law enforcement. Zane Irwin reports for the Kansas News Service.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Brian Ellison.. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox and Gabe Rosenberg.