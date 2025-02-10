© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Kansas City Chiefs denied Super Bowl three-peat

By Brian Ellison,
Byron J. Love
Published February 10, 2025 at 4:00 AM CST
The Philadelphia Eagles won Super Bowl 59 last night in New Orleans, getting their revenge against Kansas City and preventing the Chiefs from making history. Hear what happened in the game, and how both Chiefs and Eagles fans across the metro felt about the loss.

Plus: Kansas homeowners might see property tax relief in the near future. Lawmakers say cutting the unpopular tax is their first priority, but some people are concerned that cutting property taxes could hurt services like education, roads and law enforcement. Zane Irwin reports for the Kansas News Service.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Brian Ellison.. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox and Gabe Rosenberg.

Brian Ellison
As a host and contributor at KCUR, I seek to create a more informed citizenry and richer community. I want to enlighten and inspire our audience by delivering the information they need with accuracy and urgency, clarifying what’s complicated and teasing out the complexities of what seems simple. I work to craft conversations that reveal realities in our midst and model civil discourse in a divided world. Follow me on Twitter @ptsbrian or email me at brian@kcur.org.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
