© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Kansas City Today

Haskell's fired basketball coach isn't leaving the game yet

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Byron J. Love
Published March 11, 2025 at 4:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Haskell Indian Nations University in Lawrence saw dozens of its employees laid off under the Trump administration's mass cuts. That includes their women's basketball coach, Adam Strom, who's kept coaching as a volunteer to lead the team to the NAIA tournament.

Strom spoke with Steve Kraske on KCUR's Up To Date about what the team means to him and why staying with them was an obvious choice.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Emily Younker and C.J. Janovy.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

Tags
Kansas City Today Haskell Indian Nationscollege basketballcollege sportsfunding
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
See stories by Nomin Ujiyediin
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
See stories by Byron J. Love
Support paywall-free journalism
KCUR prides ourselves on bringing local journalism to the public without a paywall — ever.

Our reporting will always be free for you to read. But it's not free to produce.

As a nonprofit, we rely on your donations to keep operating and trying new things. If you value our work, consider becoming a member.
Donate Now