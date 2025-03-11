Haskell's fired basketball coach isn't leaving the game yet

Haskell Indian Nations University in Lawrence saw dozens of its employees laid off under the Trump administration's mass cuts. That includes their women's basketball coach, Adam Strom, who's kept coaching as a volunteer to lead the team to the NAIA tournament.

Strom spoke with Steve Kraske on KCUR's Up To Date about what the team means to him and why staying with them was an obvious choice.

