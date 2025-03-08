© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

Haskell Coach Adam Strom wants his termination to inspire 'determination'

By Steve Kraske,
Josh Marvine
Published March 8, 2025 at 5:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Coach Adam Strom (left) wearing dark shorts and a dark polo shirt, stands with the Haskell University women's and men's basketball teams in a gymnasium.
Omar Higine
/
Haskell Indian Nations University
Coach Adam Strom, at left wearing dark shorts and a dark polo shirt, stands with the Haskell University women's and men's basketball teams in a gymnasium.

Haskell Indian Nations University women's basketball coach Adam Strom learned he would be laid off in February due to the Trump Administration's federal workforce cuts. He's kept coaching as a volunteer since, leading the team to a conference championship and an NAIA tournament berth.

At the beginning of the season, Haskell Indian Nations University women's basketball coach Adam Strom talked with his team about core values. He had a feeling this would be a season to remember.

"I knew they were a special group," Strom says.

Despite his team's success on the court, Strom was laid off from his position in February. On Valentine's Day, after dropping off flowers for his wife, Strom was called into the athletic director's office. He was among the employees who would be terminated due to federal cuts.

But he knew he couldn't abandon this team right before the postseason. Strom tells KCUR's Up To Date he had one response to his termination: "Consider me coach until further notice."

Coaching without pay, Strom has led the Haskell women's basketball team to a conference championship and is now preparing for the NAIA tournament. Throughout the process, Strom has tried to remain an example of strength through adversity for his players.

"I'm coaching a group of student athletes, college athletes, that I ask to perform under undue situations, under adverse situations," Strom says. "How could I be an example of that and walk away when life was not treating me fair?"

He says Haskell's heritage is another source of strength he draws from.

"We play for Indian Country. Indian country has endured many challenges," Strom says.

As Haskell gets ready for its NAIA tournament game on March 14 against Iowa Dordt, Strom's message to his team is "Let termination lead to determination."

  • Adam Strom, Haskell Indian Nations University women's basketball coach
Tags
Up To Date Talk ShowHaskell Indian NationsNative AmericansWomen's basketballcollege basketballLawrence
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Josh Marvine
As the 2024-2025 Up to Date intern, I am passionate about finding diverse stories that allow public radio to serve as a platform for people in our area to share what matters to them. I grew up in the Kansas City metro, graduated from the University of Arkansas, and have previously worked as a producer for KUAF, Northwest Arkansas' NPR affiliate station. Email me at jmarvine@kcur.org.
See stories by Josh Marvine
Support paywall-free journalism
KCUR prides ourselves on bringing local journalism to the public without a paywall — ever.

Our reporting will always be free for you to read. But it's not free to produce.

As a nonprofit, we rely on your donations to keep operating and trying new things. If you value our work, consider becoming a member.
Donate Now