Haskell Coach Adam Strom wants his termination to inspire 'determination'

At the beginning of the season, Haskell Indian Nations University women's basketball coach Adam Strom talked with his team about core values. He had a feeling this would be a season to remember.

"I knew they were a special group," Strom says.

Despite his team's success on the court, Strom was laid off from his position in February. On Valentine's Day, after dropping off flowers for his wife, Strom was called into the athletic director's office. He was among the employees who would be terminated due to federal cuts.

But he knew he couldn't abandon this team right before the postseason. Strom tells KCUR's Up To Date he had one response to his termination: "Consider me coach until further notice."

Coaching without pay, Strom has led the Haskell women's basketball team to a conference championship and is now preparing for the NAIA tournament. Throughout the process, Strom has tried to remain an example of strength through adversity for his players.

"I'm coaching a group of student athletes, college athletes, that I ask to perform under undue situations, under adverse situations," Strom says. "How could I be an example of that and walk away when life was not treating me fair?"

He says Haskell's heritage is another source of strength he draws from.

"We play for Indian Country. Indian country has endured many challenges," Strom says.

As Haskell gets ready for its NAIA tournament game on March 14 against Iowa Dordt, Strom's message to his team is "Let termination lead to determination."

