Missouri lawmakers take aim at voter-approved measures

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Byron J. Love
Published March 25, 2025 at 4:00 AM CDT
As Missouri lawmakers enter the second half of the legislative session, they are considering bills to amend or repeal the voter-approved measure that ended the state’s near-total abortion ban. They also must pass a state budget. Plus: Layoffs and court-ordered rehiring have all but paralyzed the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development agency.

Missouri lawmakers returned to Jefferson City yesterday for the second half of this year’s legislative session. The Republican-led Legislature has already accomplished one of its main goals: placing the St. Louis Police Department under state control. St. Louis Public Radio’s Abby Llorico spoke with statehouse reporter Sarah Kellogg about what to expect before the Legislature adjourns on May 16.

And it’s been a turbulent couple of months at the federal agency that funnels funding to many rural communities. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Rural Development agency experienced hundreds of layoffs before employees were called back. As Harvest Public Media contributor Frank Morris reports, that uncertainty may erode a major source of federal largesse for small towns and farms.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Lisa Rodriguez, Emily Younker, and Gabe Rosenberg.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
