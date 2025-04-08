How federal cuts could impact Kansas City's WWI museum

The gutting of the federal Institute of Museum and Library Services has many local institutions, including Kansas City's World War I museum, wondering if they’ll receive promised grant money.

The Institute of Museum and Library Services usually offers up to $260 million in grants to libraries and museums across the country, but recent cuts have put funds from the federal agency in jeopardy. KCUR arts reporter Julie Denesha tells Up To Date host Steve Kraske that the National World War I Museum and Memorial in Kansas City will put a major media digitization project on hold as a result.

