Sandra Hemme and the problem with innocence in Missouri

Sandra Hemme was freed from prison after 43 years for a murder she didn't commit, and her case illustrates how difficult it is to correct errors in the criminal justice system. That's especially true in Missouri, where the attorney general's office aggressively opposes innocence claims regardless of the evidence.

KCUR's Nomin Ujiyediin spoke with Katie Moore with the Marshall Project about Hemme's case, the Missouri Attorney General's involvement, and why top state leadership is hesitant to reform the systems that kept her behind bars.

