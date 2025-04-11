Father Kapaun, a Kansas saint in the making

Father Emil Kapaun served as an Army chaplain in the Korean war, and was awarded a posthumous Medal of Honor. In February, Pope Francis named him "venerable," bringing him one step closer to canonization as a saint. But interest in his life — and traffic to his hometown of Pilsen, Kansas — is already picking up.

KMUW's Rose Conlon visited Pilsen to explore how Kapaun's legacy and pending sainthood is shaping the town.

