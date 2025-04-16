© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Kansas City Today

An unconstitutional Missouri gun rights law returns

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Olivia Hewitt
Published April 16, 2025 at 4:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

A bill moving through Missouri’s Legislature seeks to prohibit police statewide from enforcing federal gun laws — despite federal courts ruling an earlier version of the law was unconstitutional. How could this bill impact Missouri law enforcement and residents?

Republicans in Missouri are pushing a bill dubbed the Second Amendment Preservation Act through the Legislature again. A previous version was signed into law in 2021 but was struck down by the courts as unconstitutional two years later. Police departments across the state testified this week against the proposed law. Kavahn Mansouri with The Midwest Newsroom has been covering the issue. He sat down with investigative editor Kris Husted to discuss the law’s second emergence.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Olivia Hewitt and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox, Emily Younker and Gabe Rosenberg.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

Tags
Kansas City Today Missouri legislaturelaw enforcementSecond AmendmentMissouri Republican Partyguns
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
See stories by Nomin Ujiyediin
Olivia Hewitt
Olivia is the 2024-2025 KCUR Studios intern. Email her at ohewitt@kcur.org
See stories by Olivia Hewitt
Support paywall-free journalism
KCUR prides ourselves on bringing local journalism to the public without a paywall — ever.

Our reporting will always be free for you to read. But it's not free to produce.

As a nonprofit, we rely on your donations to keep operating and trying new things. If you value our work, consider becoming a member.
Donate Now