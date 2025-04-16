An unconstitutional Missouri gun rights law returns

A bill moving through Missouri’s Legislature seeks to prohibit police statewide from enforcing federal gun laws — despite federal courts ruling an earlier version of the law was unconstitutional. How could this bill impact Missouri law enforcement and residents?

Republicans in Missouri are pushing a bill dubbed the Second Amendment Preservation Act through the Legislature again. A previous version was signed into law in 2021 but was struck down by the courts as unconstitutional two years later. Police departments across the state testified this week against the proposed law. Kavahn Mansouri with The Midwest Newsroom has been covering the issue. He sat down with investigative editor Kris Husted to discuss the law’s second emergence.

