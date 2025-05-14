© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Kansas City Today

The personal toll of Trump's transgender military ban

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Byron J. Love
Published May 14, 2025 at 4:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

For the last few months, transgender service members have had to wrestle with the reality that they’ve been deemed unqualified to serve in the U.S. military. Hear more from an officer stationed at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, who is directly affected. Also, The Natural Resources Conservation Service turns 90 this year. But the agency, which sprung out of the Dust Bowl, has lost employees and could see major funding cuts.

A presidential memo earlier this year revealed plans to remove transgender service members from the military, a plan the Supreme Court has temporarily allowed. The order directly affects Army Major Kara Corcoran who is trans and stationed at Fort Leavenworth. Corcoran shared audio diaries about her experience since the memo was made public. KCUR’s Noah Taborda reports..

This spring the Natural Resources Conservation Service marked its 90th birthday. The NRCS was born out of the Dust Bowl. For decades since then, the agency under the US Department of Agriculture has helped farmers better manage their land. But as Harvest Public Media’s Anna Pope reports, NRCS has seen a big exodus of employees and faces the possibility of massive funding cuts and consolidation under the Trump administration.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Lisa Rodriguez, Emily Younker and Gabe Rosenberg.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

Tags
Kansas City Today transgenderU.S. MilitaryU.S. Supreme CourtFort LeavenworthagricultureU.S. Department of AgriculturefarmingHarvest Public Media
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
See stories by Nomin Ujiyediin
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
See stories by Byron J. Love
Stand up for the free press
No matter what happens in Washington D.C., Kansas City needs KCUR. And KCUR needs you.

Our ability to report local news — accurate, independent and paywall-free — depends on you. Donate now to support fact-based news.
Donate to KCUR