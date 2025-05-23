The lesbian publishing company that started in Kansas City

In the 1970s, a Kansas City woman helped create Naiad Press, the largest lesbian publishing company in the world. Her goal was to tell more positive stories about queer love. Plus: Hundreds of people attend the weekly bingo night at the American Legion in Olathe, and they come to win.

Barbara Grier was bold, controversial, and unstoppable in her mission to make books reflect the people and love stories in her life. From the KCUR podcast A People’s History of Kansas City, Olivia Hewitt brings us the story of Naiad Press.

We’re bringing you an occasional series about Kansas City’s neighborhood spots and the customers who bring them to life. KCUR’s Kate Mays headed to the American Legion in Olathe for its weekly bingo night, where the friendships last decades and the competition is fierce.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Lisa Rodriguez, Emily Younker and Gabe Rosenberg.