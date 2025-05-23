© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

The lesbian publishing company that started in Kansas City

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Byron J. Love
Published May 23, 2025 at 4:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

In the 1970s, a Kansas City woman helped create Naiad Press, the largest lesbian publishing company in the world. Her goal was to tell more positive stories about queer love. Plus: Hundreds of people attend the weekly bingo night at the American Legion in Olathe, and they come to win.

Barbara Grier was bold, controversial, and unstoppable in her mission to make books reflect the people and love stories in her life. From the KCUR podcast A People’s History of Kansas City, Olivia Hewitt brings us the story of Naiad Press.

We’re bringing you an occasional series about Kansas City’s neighborhood spots and the customers who bring them to life. KCUR’s Kate Mays headed to the American Legion in Olathe for its weekly bingo night, where the friendships last decades and the competition is fierce.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Lisa Rodriguez, Emily Younker and Gabe Rosenberg.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

LGBTQ+literaturepublishingBingoOlathe
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
