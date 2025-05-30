Ivanhoe residents work toward change

The Ivanhoe Neighborhood Council has faced several challenges in recent years, but the community it serves is coming together to find trust and hope for the future in each other. Learn how Ivanhoe is inspiring the next generation. Plus: how dairy workers and owners are navigating the second Trump presidency.

Despite its long history of delivering results for those it serves, recent challenges in the Ivanhoe Neighborhood Council have cast doubt on its future. But as KCUR’s Zach Perez reports, two generations of leadership are now working to rebuild trust, and instill hope, in residents of this east-side community.

On the campaign trail, President Donald Trump promised mass deportations, raising concerns for industries that rely on workers without legal immigration status, including dairy farms. But as Bridgit Bowden reports for Harvest Public Media, dairies in states like Wisconsin are carrying on with their work.

