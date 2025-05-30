© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Kansas City Today

Ivanhoe residents work toward change

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Byron J. Love
Published May 30, 2025 at 4:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

The Ivanhoe Neighborhood Council has faced several challenges in recent years, but the community it serves is coming together to find trust and hope for the future in each other. Learn how Ivanhoe is inspiring the next generation. Plus: how dairy workers and owners are navigating the second Trump presidency.

Despite its long history of delivering results for those it serves, recent challenges in the Ivanhoe Neighborhood Council have cast doubt on its future. But as KCUR’s Zach Perez reports, two generations of leadership are now working to rebuild trust, and instill hope, in residents of this east-side community.

On the campaign trail, President Donald Trump promised mass deportations, raising concerns for industries that rely on workers without legal immigration status, including dairy farms. But as Bridgit Bowden reports for Harvest Public Media, dairies in states like Wisconsin are carrying on with their work.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Lisa Rodriguez, Emily Younker and Gabe Rosenberg.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

Tags
Kansas City Today Kansas City Missouri (KCMO)neighborhoodsIvanhoeDOGEdairy farmimmigrantsfarm workersFarm economydeportationImmigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
See stories by Nomin Ujiyediin
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
See stories by Byron J. Love
Stand up for the free press
No matter what happens in Washington D.C., Kansas City needs KCUR. And KCUR needs you.

Our ability to report local news — accurate, independent and paywall-free — depends on you. Donate now to support fact-based news.
Donate to KCUR