Patricia Prewitt walks free

Patricia Prewitt spent decades imprisoned in Missouri for a murder she says she didn’t commit. She was granted clemency in December and compiled a book of letters detailing her experience.

After 38 years behind bars, former Missouri Governor Mike Parson commuted Patty Prewitt's sentence while legal experts had been working to set her free. Now, Prewitt is out with a book of letters she sent from prison. She spoke with Brian Ellison about her time behind bars and how she managed to stay hopeful on KCUR's Up To Date.

