'No Kings' protests in Kansas City

“No Kings” protesters will take to the streets around the country this Saturday to push back against the policies of the Trump administration. Several protests are planned around Kansas City, including at the Country Club Plaza.

KCUR's Steve Kraske spoke with Beverly Harvey, founder and group leader of Indivisible KC and an organizer with the "No Kings" rally, about recent protests and criticisms of the Trump administration. The protest takes place Saturday at Country Club Plaza, while others are planned for Overland Park, Lee's Summit and more.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox, Emily Younker and Gabe Rosenberg.