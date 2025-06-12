© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Up To Date

Ahead of 'No Kings' protests, Kansas City organizer fears for the state of our democracy

By Steve Kraske,
Zach Wilson
Published June 12, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT
Beverly Harvey, founder of Indivisible Kansas City, addressed demonstrators taking part in the nationwide "Hands Off!" protest. Prior to the rally at the Country Club Plaza, Harvey and other speakers provided information on additional ways to take action.
Elizabeth Ruiz
/
KCUR
Beverly Harvey, founder of Indivisible Kansas City, is organizing the No Kings protest on the Plaza this Saturday. In this photo, she is addressing demonstrators taking part in the nationwide "Hands Off!" protest in April.

In response to the policies of the Trump administration, "No Kings" protesters will take to the streets around the country this Saturday. KCUR's Up To Date spoke with one of the organizers of a protest in Kansas City.

President Donald Trump is holding a military parade in Washington to mark 250 years of the United States Army on Saturday, which also happens to be Flag Day and the president's birthday.

The idea of tanks rolling down the streets of our nation's capital has been met with backlash from protesters around the country, and so the "No Kings" movement has chosen Saturday as a nationwide day of protest against Trump's policies.

More than 1,500 protests are expected to take place around the country, including several right here in the Kansas City metro.

Local events will be held at Mill Creek Park in Kansas City, at West 119th Street and Blue Valley Parkway and at Prairiefire in Overland Park, at Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park in Lenexa, and in Lee's Summit.

Beverly Harvey, the founder of Indivisible KC, is organizing the "No Kings" protest on the Plaza. She told KCUR's Up To Date that she fears for the state of American democracy.

"I think we're already not in a democracy right now. We're actually living under a fascist dictator," Harvey said. "I mean, everything that he's doing, all of the steps that he's taking, all of the Republicans falling right in line with him. A lot of the media are falling right in line with him because they're afraid of him, and that's exactly what he wants."

  • Beverly Harvey, founder and group leader of Indivisible KC
Up To Date Podcast protests Donald Trump
Steve Kraske
Steve Kraske
See stories by Steve Kraske
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I want to pique the curiosity of Kansas Citians and help them understand the world around them. Each day, I construct conversations with our city’s most innovative visionaries and creatives, while striving to hold elected officials accountable and amplifying the voices of everyday Kansas Citians. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
See stories by Zach Wilson
