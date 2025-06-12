Ahead of 'No Kings' protests, Kansas City organizer fears for the state of our democracy

President Donald Trump is holding a military parade in Washington to mark 250 years of the United States Army on Saturday, which also happens to be Flag Day and the president's birthday.

The idea of tanks rolling down the streets of our nation's capital has been met with backlash from protesters around the country, and so the "No Kings" movement has chosen Saturday as a nationwide day of protest against Trump's policies.

More than 1,500 protests are expected to take place around the country, including several right here in the Kansas City metro.

Local events will be held at Mill Creek Park in Kansas City, at West 119th Street and Blue Valley Parkway and at Prairiefire in Overland Park, at Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park in Lenexa, and in Lee's Summit.

Beverly Harvey, the founder of Indivisible KC, is organizing the "No Kings" protest on the Plaza. She told KCUR's Up To Date that she fears for the state of American democracy.

"I think we're already not in a democracy right now. We're actually living under a fascist dictator," Harvey said. "I mean, everything that he's doing, all of the steps that he's taking, all of the Republicans falling right in line with him. A lot of the media are falling right in line with him because they're afraid of him, and that's exactly what he wants."

