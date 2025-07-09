An Overland Park teen fights to protect cancer funding

The Trump administration proposed slashing billions of dollars from federal health agencies, but a high school student from Overland Park has been pushing lawmakers to preserve cancer research funding. Plus, we remember a beloved Kansas City singer who died after a long battle with cancer.

Matthew Chen, a senior at Blue Valley North High School, knows the importance of cancer research firsthand: He’s been working with the University of Kansas Cancer Center for two years to look into the disease. KCUR’s Jodi Fortino talked with Chen about what federal cuts could mean for research like his.

Kansas City jazz vocalist Erin Keller died last week after an eight-year battle with colon cancer. The 44-year-old was a steadfast fixture in the Kansas City music scene. KCUR’s Julie Denesha brings us this remembrance.

