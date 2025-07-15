Trump's budget may shutter this Missouri environmental lab

Scientists in a Columbia, Missouri, lab have studied how toxic chemicals affect animals and ecosystems since the 1960s. But President Trump's proposed budget would likely mean lights out. Plus: Hydroelectric power is a mainstay of the United States electrical grid, but federal hurdles could take plants offline.

The White House wants to cut the budget of the Ecosystems Mission Area, the research arm of the Department of the Interior, by 90%. KBIA’s Harshawn Ratanpal reports about the potential threat to the Columbia Environmental Research Center.

Hydropower is one of the oldest sources of energy. It dates back at least 2,000 years, when water mills would crush grains and break ore. Today, hydropower accounts for nearly a third of renewable energy in the U.S. Harvest Public Media contributor Teresa Homsi reports that federal hurdles may prevent older hydroelectric plants from staying online and new projects from getting off the ground.

