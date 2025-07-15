© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Trump's budget may shutter this Missouri environmental lab

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Carter Galloway
Published July 15, 2025 at 3:00 AM CDT
Scientists in a Columbia, Missouri, lab have studied how toxic chemicals affect animals and ecosystems since the 1960s. But President Trump's proposed budget would likely mean lights out. Plus: Hydroelectric power is a mainstay of the United States electrical grid, but federal hurdles could take plants offline.

The White House wants to cut the budget of the Ecosystems Mission Area, the research arm of the Department of the Interior, by 90%. KBIA’s Harshawn Ratanpal reports about the potential threat to the Columbia Environmental Research Center.

Hydropower is one of the oldest sources of energy. It dates back at least 2,000 years, when water mills would crush grains and break ore. Today, hydropower accounts for nearly a third of renewable energy in the U.S. Harvest Public Media contributor Teresa Homsi reports that federal hurdles may prevent older hydroelectric plants from staying online and new projects from getting off the ground.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Carter Galloway and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox, Emily Younker and Gabe Rosenberg.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Carter Galloway
Carter Galloway is the summer 2025 intern for KCUR Studios. Email him at cgalloway@kcur.org
