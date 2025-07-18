AI-aided art will greet Kansas City streetcar riders

Some artists shy away from using AI. Kansas City photographer and digital artist David Morris embraces it. Hear how a local creative harnesses AI to bring his vision to life, and where you can see it! Plus: A Kansas City bookselling icon is retiring after years of tracking down Black books and vinyl. Now, a new generation is stepping up to preserve her legacy.

Artificial intelligence had a hand in a new art installation at a Kansas City Streetcar stop. David Morris’ abstract digital collage is called “Music is Community," and it’s part of this year’s “Art in the Loop” program. KCUR’s Julie Denesha spoke with Morris about how AI shapes his work.

Willa Robinson has been collecting and selling Black books and vinyl in Kansas City since the 1990s. She’s now retiring and closing what’s considered the longest-running Black-owned bookstore in Missouri. KCUR’s Celisa Calacal sat down with Robinson to talk about her collection, the legacy she’s leaving behind, and what’s next for the storefront.

