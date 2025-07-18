© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

AI-aided art will greet Kansas City streetcar riders

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Byron J. Love
Published July 18, 2025 at 4:00 AM CDT
Some artists shy away from using AI. Kansas City photographer and digital artist David Morris embraces it. Hear how a local creative harnesses AI to bring his vision to life, and where you can see it! Plus: A Kansas City bookselling icon is retiring after years of tracking down Black books and vinyl. Now, a new generation is stepping up to preserve her legacy.

Artificial intelligence had a hand in a new art installation at a Kansas City Streetcar stop. David Morris’ abstract digital collage is called “Music is Community," and it’s part of this year’s “Art in the Loop” program. KCUR’s Julie Denesha spoke with Morris about how AI shapes his work.

Willa Robinson has been collecting and selling Black books and vinyl in Kansas City since the 1990s. She’s now retiring and closing what’s considered the longest-running Black-owned bookstore in Missouri. KCUR’s Celisa Calacal sat down with Robinson to talk about her collection, the legacy she’s leaving behind, and what’s next for the storefront.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox, Emily Younker and Gabe Rosenberg.

Kansas City Today artificial intelligenceVisual artsArts & CultureArtphotographyKansas City Missouri (KCMO)BooksVintage African Americansmedia
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
