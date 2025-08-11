© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Fierce competition to be Kansas' next governor

By Madeline Fox,
Byron J. Love
Published August 11, 2025 at 4:00 AM CDT
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly only has one more year in office, and candidates are already lining up to replace her. We’ll learn about the crowded race to succeed the Democratic governor.

Zane Irwin of the Kansas News Service spoke with Steve Kraske about who's who in the race for the Sunflower State’s top job on KCUR's daily talk show Up To Date.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Madeline Fox. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.

Madeline Fox
The vibrant, diverse Kansas City metro is trying to make its mark on the global stage. As KCUR’s interim news director, I strive to bring you stories — wherever you usually find them — that help you stay informed, better know your home and reflect the joy of being in your community. Email me at madeline@kcur.org.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
