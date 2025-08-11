Fierce competition to be Kansas' next governor

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly only has one more year in office, and candidates are already lining up to replace her. We’ll learn about the crowded race to succeed the Democratic governor.

Zane Irwin of the Kansas News Service spoke with Steve Kraske about who's who in the race for the Sunflower State’s top job on KCUR's daily talk show Up To Date.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Madeline Fox. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.