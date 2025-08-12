© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Kansas City Today

This Kansas business is keeping marbles alive

By Peggy Lowe,
Carter Galloway
Published August 12, 2025 at 3:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

There’s a community of collectors, artists and kids keeping the marble culture alive in Bonner Springs, Kansas. Plus: A lucky pig in eastern Kansas managed to cheat death after jumping off a truck transporting it to a feedlot.

Kids and adults have played with marbles for generations, and marble-like games date back to ancient civilizations. Although marbles may seem a bit old-fashioned compared to today’s selection of digital and online games, the Moon Marble Co. in Kansas has been cranking out colorful orbs of small sizes since 1997 — and inviting the public to see the process. KMUW's Lu Anne Stephens reports.

About 130 million pigs are slaughtered annually in the United States. But each year, a relatively small number of them cheat death by jumping off the trucks transporting them to a feedlot or slaughterhouse. One “jumper” who was later named Gilbert was recently found along a highway in eastern Kansas. Kansas Public Radio's Matthew Algeo reports.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Peggy Lowe. It is produced by Carter Galloway and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox, Emily Younker and Gabe Rosenberg.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

Tags
Kansas City Today Moon MarbleBonner SpringstoysPigsanimalsfarming
Peggy Lowe
As KCUR’s public safety and justice reporter, I put the people affected by the criminal justice system front and center, so you can learn about different perspectives through empathetic, contextual and informative reporting. My investigative work shines a light on often secretive processes, countering official narratives and exposing injustices. Email me at lowep@kcur.org.
See stories by Peggy Lowe
Carter Galloway
Carter Galloway is the summer 2025 intern for KCUR Studios. Email him at cgalloway@kcur.org
See stories by Carter Galloway
Defunded, but not defeated.
Congress just eliminated federal funding for KCUR, but public radio is for the people.

Your support has always made KCUR's work possible — from reporting that keeps officials accountable, to storytelling to connects our community. Help ensure the future of local journalism.
Protect KCUR