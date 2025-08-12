This Kansas business is keeping marbles alive

There’s a community of collectors, artists and kids keeping the marble culture alive in Bonner Springs, Kansas. Plus: A lucky pig in eastern Kansas managed to cheat death after jumping off a truck transporting it to a feedlot.

Kids and adults have played with marbles for generations, and marble-like games date back to ancient civilizations. Although marbles may seem a bit old-fashioned compared to today’s selection of digital and online games, the Moon Marble Co. in Kansas has been cranking out colorful orbs of small sizes since 1997 — and inviting the public to see the process. KMUW's Lu Anne Stephens reports.

About 130 million pigs are slaughtered annually in the United States. But each year, a relatively small number of them cheat death by jumping off the trucks transporting them to a feedlot or slaughterhouse. One “jumper” who was later named Gilbert was recently found along a highway in eastern Kansas. Kansas Public Radio's Matthew Algeo reports.

