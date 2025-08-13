© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

The fate of voter-approved paid sick leave in Missouri

By Peggy Lowe,
Carter Galloway
Published August 13, 2025 at 3:00 AM CDT
Last November, Missouri voters approved a measure that raised the minimum wage and allowed employees to earn paid sick leave. But state lawmakers have ensured that in less than a month, the sick leave requirement is going away.

Missouri voters approved Proposition A, which included mandatory earned paid sick leave. Months later, the Republican-led Legislature repealed the paid sick leave policy, citing hardship for businesses. That takes effect later this month. St. Louis Public Radio’s Sarah Kellogg reports on how workers and businesses are preparing for the change — and how a proposed constitutional amendment could bring the policy back.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Peggy Lowe. It is produced by Carter Galloway and KCUR Studios, and edited by Emily Younker and Gabe Rosenberg.

Peggy Lowe
As KCUR's public safety and justice reporter, I put the people affected by the criminal justice system front and center, so you can learn about different perspectives through empathetic, contextual and informative reporting. My investigative work shines a light on often secretive processes, countering official narratives and exposing injustices.
Carter Galloway
Carter Galloway is the summer 2025 intern for KCUR Studios.
