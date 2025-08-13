The fate of voter-approved paid sick leave in Missouri

Last November, Missouri voters approved a measure that raised the minimum wage and allowed employees to earn paid sick leave. But state lawmakers have ensured that in less than a month, the sick leave requirement is going away.

Missouri voters approved Proposition A, which included mandatory earned paid sick leave. Months later, the Republican-led Legislature repealed the paid sick leave policy, citing hardship for businesses. That takes effect later this month. St. Louis Public Radio’s Sarah Kellogg reports on how workers and businesses are preparing for the change — and how a proposed constitutional amendment could bring the policy back.

