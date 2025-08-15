© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Does the Tonganoxie Split protect Kansas City from tornadoes?

By Gabe Rosenberg,
Byron J. Love
Published August 15, 2025 at 4:00 AM CDT
Kansas City has seen a lot of storms this year, but the metro has avoided a devastating tornado. Some locals say there’s a reason for that: the Tonganoxie Split. But is there any scientific evidence backing up this long-standing legend?

Urban legend holds that storms break up or swerve before they bring a tornado to the Kansas City metro. Locals call it the Tonganoxie Split, named for the small town west of Kansas City. KCUR’s Maya Cederlund went looking for the answers.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Gabe Rosenberg. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.

