Does the Tonganoxie Split protect Kansas City from tornadoes?

Kansas City has seen a lot of storms this year, but the metro has avoided a devastating tornado. Some locals say there’s a reason for that: the Tonganoxie Split. But is there any scientific evidence backing up this long-standing legend?

Urban legend holds that storms break up or swerve before they bring a tornado to the Kansas City metro. Locals call it the Tonganoxie Split, named for the small town west of Kansas City. KCUR’s Maya Cederlund went looking for the answers.

