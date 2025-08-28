Missouri kept a trans prisoner in solitary for 2,000 days

A Black transgender woman sued the Missouri Department of Corrections, claiming officers kept her isolated for six years based on a policy that singles out people with HIV. Missouri is now changing its policy as a result of that settlement.

Missouri kept a transgender woman at a correctional center in solitary confinement for years. After she was released, she sued the Department of Corrections, alleging officers kept her isolated because of her HIV status. The Midwest Newsroom’s Kavahn Mansouri and The Marshall Project’s Katie Moore report the suit was settled this month, and will result in some major changes. A warning: This story references self harm.

