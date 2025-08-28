© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Missouri kept a trans prisoner in solitary for 2,000 days

By Madeline Fox,
Byron J. Love
Published August 28, 2025 at 4:00 AM CDT
A Black transgender woman sued the Missouri Department of Corrections, claiming officers kept her isolated for six years based on a policy that singles out people with HIV. Missouri is now changing its policy as a result of that settlement.

Missouri kept a transgender woman at a correctional center in solitary confinement for years. After she was released, she sued the Department of Corrections, alleging officers kept her isolated because of her HIV status. The Midwest Newsroom’s Kavahn Mansouri and The Marshall Project’s Katie Moore report the suit was settled this month, and will result in some major changes. A warning: This story references self harm.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Madeline Fox. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Emily Younker and Gabe Rosenberg.

Madeline Fox
The vibrant, diverse Kansas City metro is trying to make its mark on the global stage. As KCUR’s interim news director, I strive to bring you stories — wherever you usually find them — that help you stay informed, better know your home and reflect the joy of being in your community. Email me at madeline@kcur.org.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
