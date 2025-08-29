© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Missouri's paid sick leave that was

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Byron J. Love
Published August 29, 2025 at 7:09 AM CDT


Only months after paid sick leave went into effect in Missouri, it ended. A workers' group wants to put the benefit before voters again as a constitutional amendment, which Republican lawmakers have vowed to fight. We hear from workers in their own words. Plus, in the early 1900s, three Wyandot Nation sisters barricaded themselves in a tribal burial ground in downtown Kansas City, Kansas, to save it from destruction. We'll hear about the new art installation that tells the story of the Conley sisters.

Missouri’s law mandating paid sick leave ended Thursday. A majority of voters approved Proposition A last year. The measure raised the minimum wage and allowed employees to earn sick days. Missouri lawmakers overturned the paid sick leave portion in the spring. Many, like Republican Sherri Gallick from Belton, cited the cost it would add to businesses. Missouri Jobs with Justice plans to bring the issue back before voters as a constitutional amendment. KCUR’s Savannah Hawley-Bates spoke with two workers in Kansas City who will lose their paid sick leave today.

The Wyandotte County Museum will unveil a new art project this weekend. It commemorates the three Wyandot Nation sisters who saved a tribal burial ground in what is now Kansas City, Kansas. KCUR’s Julie Denesha spoke with Neysa Page-Lieberman, founder and artistic director of Monumenta, an initiative that helps present undertold stories in public art.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Emily Younker and Gabe Rosenberg.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

Kansas City Today Wyandotte CountyKansas City Missouri (KCMO)Artpublic artEmployment Benefits
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
