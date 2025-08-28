© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Rep. Emanuel Cleaver on GOP plan to gerrymander Missouri: 'Dig three graves'

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth Ruiz
Published August 28, 2025 at 4:00 PM CDT
Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, D-Mo., addresses people attending a sign unveiling ceremony for the Quindaro Townsite National Commemorative Site Tuesday, April, 23, 2019, in Kansas City, Kansas.
Charlie Riedel
/
AP
Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, D-Mo., addresses people attending a sign unveiling ceremony for the Quindaro Townsite National Commemorative Site Tuesday, April, 23, 2019, in Kansas City, Kansas.

Missouri lawmakers may redraw Kansas City's congressional district to dilute Democratic voting power, in order for Republicans to win another seat in the 2026 midterms. Democrats intend to fight, but ultimately, Rep. Emanuel Cleaver said that President Trump's disregard for democracy will endanger the country.

U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver II, or any Democrat running to represent Missouri's 5th Congressional District, is likely to face more of a challenge in the 2026 midterm election.

The Democrat-leaning district covering much of Kansas City is the target of President Trump's plan to redraw congressional maps to pick up more Republican seats in the next midterm election.

Gov. Mike Kehoe has indicated support for the president's request, however, he has yet to call Missouri's legislature into a special session to take up the matter.

"The pressure from the White House can be enormous, and so I think he is not going to resist that. But I think right now, he is measuring the political fallout that could be experienced," Cleaver told KCUR's Up To Date.

Cleaver, who has represented Missouri's 5th District since 2005, is one of just two Democratic representatives in the state's delegation, compared to six Republicans.

Defunded, but not defeated
In 2022, Republicans considered a 7-1 congressional map that would carve up Cleaver's district, but ultimately backed off. Part of the concern, then and now, is that Republicans could endanger two red seats nearby by giving them more Democratic voters — and energizing that base.

"[T]he legislature attempted to do this three years ago, and they did not have the votes for it," Cleaver said. "And so there are people out there who don't believe that this is the right step, but whether or not they will stand up to Donald Trump, I can bet 100% that they will not."

Clever said Democrats have to respond with fire, or nothing will stop the president and his disregard for the U.S. Constitution.

"I think the democracy is being damaged," he said. "I have said over and over again to my Republican colleagues, if you continue with this, understand you need to dig three graves: One for yourselves, one for the Democrats and one for the Republic. Because nobody wins when we continue to tear asunder the kind of weak fabric right now of our Republic."

Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Elizabeth Ruiz
When you listen to Up To Date, I want you to understand decisions being made in the city, feel inspired by community members, and empathize with people who've had different experiences. As an Up To Date producer, I connect you to the news through conversations with community members and elected officials. Contact me at elizabeth@kcur.org or on Twitter at @er_bentley_ruiz.
See stories by Elizabeth Ruiz
