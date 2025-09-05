© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

The Kansas museum that's saving Civil War flags

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Byron J. Love
Published September 5, 2025 at 4:00 AM CDT
Dozens of rare and historic Civil War battle flags stored at the Kansas Museum of History in Topeka are falling apart and in desperate need of restoration. Learn more about the museum’s preservation efforts. Plus: The Kansas Jayhawks and Missouri Tigers will face off on the football field this weekend for the first time since 2011.

The Kansas Museum of History is undertaking a massive (and expensive) flag restoration project. As Kansas Public Radio’s Matthew Algeo reports, repairing just a single flag can cost tens of thousands of dollars.

For the first time since 2011, the Kansas Jayhawks and Missouri Tigers will face off on the football field. This Saturday, they’ll renew their border rivalry that dates back to the late 1800s. As Greg Echlin reports, some believe the game serves as a teaching tool for understanding history.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Emily Younker and Madeline Fox.

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
