The Kansas museum that's saving Civil War flags

Dozens of rare and historic Civil War battle flags stored at the Kansas Museum of History in Topeka are falling apart and in desperate need of restoration. Learn more about the museum’s preservation efforts. Plus: The Kansas Jayhawks and Missouri Tigers will face off on the football field this weekend for the first time since 2011.

The Kansas Museum of History is undertaking a massive (and expensive) flag restoration project. As Kansas Public Radio’s Matthew Algeo reports, repairing just a single flag can cost tens of thousands of dollars.

For the first time since 2011, the Kansas Jayhawks and Missouri Tigers will face off on the football field. This Saturday, they’ll renew their border rivalry that dates back to the late 1800s. As Greg Echlin reports, some believe the game serves as a teaching tool for understanding history.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Emily Younker and Madeline Fox.