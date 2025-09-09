Bye to Bailey

Andrew Bailey officially left the Missouri attorney general's office yesterday to take on a new position at the FBI. In just a few years, Bailey defined himself through loyalty to President Trump and his opposition to abortion and racial diversity initiatives. Both his admirers and detractors believe he could make a major national impact.

St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum reports that the departing official made a major splash in Missouri politics and considers what the future could hold for Bailey in the Trump administration.

