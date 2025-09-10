© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Will Kansas Republicans try for another gerrymander?

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Byron J. Love
Published September 10, 2025 at 4:00 AM CDT
Kansas Republicans already redrew Rep. Sharice Davids' district in 2022. But the state's sole Democratic Congress member held onto her seat anyways. So while Missouri Republicans push through their own gerrymander, some Kansas leaders want to try again.

On KCUR's Up To Date, Steve Kraske spoke to Zane Irwin, political reporter for Kansas News service, about the likelihood of Kansas drawing new congressional lines.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Emily Younker and Madeline Fox.

