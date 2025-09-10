Will Kansas Republicans try for another gerrymander?

Kansas Republicans already redrew Rep. Sharice Davids' district in 2022. But the state's sole Democratic Congress member held onto her seat anyways. So while Missouri Republicans push through their own gerrymander, some Kansas leaders want to try again.

On KCUR's Up To Date, Steve Kraske spoke to Zane Irwin, political reporter for Kansas News service, about the likelihood of Kansas drawing new congressional lines.

