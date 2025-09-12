Troost may once again divide Kansas City

Troost Avenue in Kansas City was a historic dividing line during the era of racial segregation. Now, as Missouri Republicans look to pass a gerrymandered new congressional map, this avenue would once again split Kansas City.

On KCUR's Up To Date, Steve Kraske spoke with Kansas City Star reporter Kacen Bayless about Troost's history and how it plays into the proposed redistricting plan.

